Linda L. Hosterman May 25, 1947 September 23, 2020 Linda L. Hosterman lost her valiant battle with cancer and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in Lock Haven, PA on May 25, 1947, the daughter of Paul E. and F. Lucille (Confer) Weber, who preceded her in death. On August 6, 1966, she married her best friend, David "Jake" Hosterman, and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Linda was the proud, supportive, and loving mother of three sons: Bryan E. (Fawn) Hosterman of Bellefonte, Todd L. (Kerri) Hosterman of Snydertown, and Troy L. (Angela) Hosterman of Bellefonte. Her sister, Judy (Bill) Strickland, survives in Duncanville, Texas. Being a Grandmother (and called Nana, Mim, or Gram) was one of the highlights of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids whether it was sitting on the couch and holding hands, reading to them, or just being there in the moment. Her grandchildren include Chelsea (Jason) Kraus, Alexis, Kaitlynne, and Braxton, and one great grandchild, Gavin and twins are expected in November. For 34 years, Linda worked for the Centre County Government for Domestic Relations Department as the office supervisor. After retirement, she assisted occasionally as a fill-in secretary at Faith United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful member. She regularly attended the Defenders of Faith Sunday School class. Her church family was always an important part of her life. Linda was a very loyal and active member of the "Order of Eastern Star," having served as Deputy Grand Matron. The friends she met and made were close in her heart to her. Linda had a reputation of being a very good cook nobody ever left her table hungry! She was a very kind and generous person, sending cards, praying for, and always thinking of others. A faithful woman, she was strong and positive, always wearing a beautiful smile. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2-4 pm, at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with an Eastern Star Memorial Service at 4pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
