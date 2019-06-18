Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Wallace. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Wallace May 5, 1964June 16, 2019 Linda L. Wallace, 55, of rural Howard, pass-ed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Linda was born in Bellefonte on May 5, 1964, the daughter of Janice Eminhizer Corl of Bellefonte and the late Eugene M. Corl. She married Craig Wallace on September 17, 1987 who survives at home. Along with her mother and husband she is survived by her son, Zachary A. (Camillie Bomboy) Wallace of Howard. Also surviving are her brother, David (Sue) Corl of Milesburg and her sister, Jennie Corl of Bellefonte. She was of the Protestant faith. She was a 1982 graduate of the Bellefonte Area High School, attended CPI Nursing program, and in 1997 she received her Associated degree in RN from Regence in Albany, NY. She had been employed by HealthSouth and the Geisinger Health System. She was described as an excellent nurse with a kind heart who found happiness in everything regardless of the circumstance. She loved her animals, Cleda, Spunky, Fred, Sadie, Toby, Poppy and Mr. Kitty and enjoyed her sister's animals also. If she could have, she would have saved every homeless or abused animal. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. in Milesburg from 5 PM to 7 PM with services at 7 PM with Pastor Dan Stegeman officiating. Burial will be in the Schencks Cemetery, Howard and will be held at the convenience of the family.

