1/1
Linda S. (Ronk) Schreck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda S. (Ronk) Schreck May 21, 1949 ~ August 31, 2020 Linda S. (Ronk) Sch- reck, 71, of Centre Hall, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on May 21, 1949, at the Lewistown Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Russell H. and Grace A. (Smith) Ronk. On December 2, 1972, at the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church in Lemont, she married the love of her life, James W. Schreck, who preceded her in death on September 7, 2011. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. While her children were young, she attended night classes at Penn State University for business. She worked for the Penn State Pattee Library and then the Paterno Library as their Acquisitions Assistant. She retired in 2005, after over 47 years of service. Linda was a member of the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church in Spring Mills. She was a member of the Boalsburg Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary for the past 50 years, where she enjoyed her time helping to set up for events and always volunteered to help with the blood drive, with her daughter at her side. She was also a member of the Gregg Twp. Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, camping, bargain hunting, yard sales, and reading anything she could get her hands on, but especially the Centre County Gazette. Her love of family was undeniable; her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she was particularly close with her sister, Barb. Linda is survived by her two children, Sara Beth Power and her fiancé, Cory Corp, of Boalsburg and Brian Michael Schreck of Centre Hall; two granddaughters, Holly Noelle Power and Layla Gabrielle Corp; three brothers, Dale Ronk and his wife, Tammy, of Spring Mills, Russell Ronk of Spring Mills, and John Ronk of Bellefonte; and five sisters, Kathryn Stoner and her husband, John, of Spring Mills, Shirley Rider of Spring Mills, Barbara Ronk of Spring Mills, Sandra Butz of Spring Mills, and Beverly Minerich of Philipsburg. Along with her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Ronk. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall with a memorial service following at 11am, honoring the lives of James and Linda, with Evelyn Wald officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved