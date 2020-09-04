Linda S. (Ronk) Schreck May 21, 1949 ~ August 31, 2020 Linda S. (Ronk) Sch- reck, 71, of Centre Hall, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on May 21, 1949, at the Lewistown Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Russell H. and Grace A. (Smith) Ronk. On December 2, 1972, at the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church in Lemont, she married the love of her life, James W. Schreck, who preceded her in death on September 7, 2011. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. While her children were young, she attended night classes at Penn State University for business. She worked for the Penn State Pattee Library and then the Paterno Library as their Acquisitions Assistant. She retired in 2005, after over 47 years of service. Linda was a member of the Green Grove Brethren in Christ Church in Spring Mills. She was a member of the Boalsburg Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary for the past 50 years, where she enjoyed her time helping to set up for events and always volunteered to help with the blood drive, with her daughter at her side. She was also a member of the Gregg Twp. Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, camping, bargain hunting, yard sales, and reading anything she could get her hands on, but especially the Centre County Gazette. Her love of family was undeniable; her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she was particularly close with her sister, Barb. Linda is survived by her two children, Sara Beth Power and her fiancé, Cory Corp, of Boalsburg and Brian Michael Schreck of Centre Hall; two granddaughters, Holly Noelle Power and Layla Gabrielle Corp; three brothers, Dale Ronk and his wife, Tammy, of Spring Mills, Russell Ronk of Spring Mills, and John Ronk of Bellefonte; and five sisters, Kathryn Stoner and her husband, John, of Spring Mills, Shirley Rider of Spring Mills, Barbara Ronk of Spring Mills, Sandra Butz of Spring Mills, and Beverly Minerich of Philipsburg. Along with her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Ronk. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall with a memorial service following at 11am, honoring the lives of James and Linda, with Evelyn Wald officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
