Searer Funeral Home Inc. - Tyrone 115 W 10TH Street Tyrone , PA 16686 (814)-684-3216 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Port Matilda United Methodist Church Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Port Matilda United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Port Matilda United Methodist Church

Linda Susan Rudy August 5, 1949 October 14, 2019 Linda Susan Rudy, 70 of Port Matilda, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. She was born on August 5, 1949 the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie G. (Robinson) Woodring. On June 17, 1966 at the Port Matilda United Methodist Church, she married Dean A. Rudy Sr who survives. Also surviving are two daughters: Kelly (Robert/Bubba) McClure and Deanna (Brandon) Beamer; one son: Dean A. Rudy Jr.(Tonia); ten grandchildren: Melinda (Kyle) Conrad, Douglas (Morgan) Rudy, Breanna Williams, Danielle and J.D. Heichel, Madison and Austin Beamer, and Mackenzie, Brandon and Connor McClure; three great-grandchildren: Elexa and D. Ryker Conrad and Paisley Rudy; many brother's and sister's-in-laws. Linda was preceded in death by a sister: Bonnie L. Hay; a baby brother and sister; and was the last of her immediate family. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School and a member of the Port Matilda United Methodist Church. She retired from The Pennsylvania State University where she worked as a receptionist in the Office of Employment and Human Resources. Linda treasured her family and was actively involved in many groups including children's church Sunday school, Port Matilda Elementary School PTO, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, BEA band boosters, and was one of the parents instrumental in starting the Port Petites twirling group. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were extra-special to her and she greatly enjoyed attending their many events. Through her years, Linda enjoyed attending yard sales and auctions. She made it her mission to ensure that the elderly, military members, and college students from her community received birthday and holiday cards to show them that they were being thought of. She and her husband actively participated and supported many charities and non-profit organizations such as the EMS, fire company, American Legion, and sportsmen's club of Port Matilda; the Jared Box project; Operation Christmas Child; the Neighborhood Center of Harrisburg; Toys for Tots; American Cancer Society/Relay for life; and many more. Friends will be received at the Port Matilda United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-7 pm as well as Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10-11 am. An 11 am funeral service will be held at the Port Matilda United Methodist Church on Friday, October 18, 2019 with pastor Donna Snyder officiating. Private interment will be at the Port Matilda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Nittany Christian School Scholarship Fund (In Memory of Linda Rudy in memo), 1221 W Whitehall Rd., State College, PA 16801. This will benefit her grandchildren's scholarship fund. Donations may also be made to the Community Worship Center (Linda-Jesus Shoppe in the memo), 1300 Bald Eagle Ave., Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements are under the care of the Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019

