Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel I. "Lon" Stanton. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Lionel I. "Lon" Stanton Lionel I. "Lon" Stanton, 90, of State College, PA, passed away on April 25, 2019, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Lon was born on May 16, 1928 in Scranton, PA, a son of the late Christopher Columbus Stanton and Letitia Turner Barr Stanton. On February 22, 1952, he married the former Shirley Smith, who preceded him in death after sixty-one years of marriage. He is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and close friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings: a sister, Audrey Snow, and brothers: Vincent, Arland, Wilber and Robert. Lon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during WWII in the South Pacific Theater. He graduated from the New Milford High School, New Milford, PA, and attended Keystone College, LaPlume, PA. While at Keystone, he participated in seven different sports. During his first year he played football, baseball, basketball and track, and not only played baseball and basketball during his second year, but served as each team's captain. Lon additionally participated in three intramural sports during his second year, playing and serving as team captain on the bowling, volleyball and soccer teams. Lon capping his athletic career that second year, by being named the Keystonian of the Year. In 2013, he was inducted into the Keystone College Hall of Fame. He subsequently attended the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, where he received a BA Degree in Accounting, then attended the University of Denver, Denver, CO, where he received his MBA Degree in Accounting. Lon started his career working for an international accounting firm, but after graduating from the University of Denver, Lon returned to State College, and around1958, established the partnership of Dill and Stanton. He was an active Certified Public Accountant until his death. Lon remained a sports enthusiast throughout his life, earning a 2 handicap in golf, was rated as a tennis intermediate and high intermediate skier, plus was an avid Penn State fan, attending not only PSU football games, but also PSU men's and woman's volleyball, basketball, hockey and gymnastics meets. He was active in the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as being a member of the Centre Hills Country Club, the Elks and the Mountain Acres Club. In Lon's late years, he loved following Roger Federer, Denver Pioneer Hockey, exploring and learning new technology, and visiting Colorado and the Grand Tetons, WY, his favorite places. He enjoyed gardening and attending to flowers his wife had planted. Lon was known for his quick wit and puns, and will be remembered as a kind, generous man with an amazing mind and generosity in ensuring future support of Keystone College and the University of Denver. In compliance with Lon's wishes, no visitation will occur and burial services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Koch Funeral Home, State College, PA and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801, as he loved his kitties. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Lionel I. "Lon" Stanton Lionel I. "Lon" Stanton, 90, of State College, PA, passed away on April 25, 2019, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Lon was born on May 16, 1928 in Scranton, PA, a son of the late Christopher Columbus Stanton and Letitia Turner Barr Stanton. On February 22, 1952, he married the former Shirley Smith, who preceded him in death after sixty-one years of marriage. He is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and close friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings: a sister, Audrey Snow, and brothers: Vincent, Arland, Wilber and Robert. Lon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during WWII in the South Pacific Theater. He graduated from the New Milford High School, New Milford, PA, and attended Keystone College, LaPlume, PA. While at Keystone, he participated in seven different sports. During his first year he played football, baseball, basketball and track, and not only played baseball and basketball during his second year, but served as each team's captain. Lon additionally participated in three intramural sports during his second year, playing and serving as team captain on the bowling, volleyball and soccer teams. Lon capping his athletic career that second year, by being named the Keystonian of the Year. In 2013, he was inducted into the Keystone College Hall of Fame. He subsequently attended the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, where he received a BA Degree in Accounting, then attended the University of Denver, Denver, CO, where he received his MBA Degree in Accounting. Lon started his career working for an international accounting firm, but after graduating from the University of Denver, Lon returned to State College, and around1958, established the partnership of Dill and Stanton. He was an active Certified Public Accountant until his death. Lon remained a sports enthusiast throughout his life, earning a 2 handicap in golf, was rated as a tennis intermediate and high intermediate skier, plus was an avid Penn State fan, attending not only PSU football games, but also PSU men's and woman's volleyball, basketball, hockey and gymnastics meets. He was active in the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as being a member of the Centre Hills Country Club, the Elks and the Mountain Acres Club. In Lon's late years, he loved following Roger Federer, Denver Pioneer Hockey, exploring and learning new technology, and visiting Colorado and the Grand Tetons, WY, his favorite places. He enjoyed gardening and attending to flowers his wife had planted. Lon was known for his quick wit and puns, and will be remembered as a kind, generous man with an amazing mind and generosity in ensuring future support of Keystone College and the University of Denver. In compliance with Lon's wishes, no visitation will occur and burial services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Koch Funeral Home, State College, PA and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801, as he loved his kitties. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close