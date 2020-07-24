Lisa Arlene Rebuck September 16, 1962 ~ July 21, 2020 Lisa Arlene Rebuck was released from earthly bonds and the ravages of Alzheimer's disease when she succumbed to COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) on July 21, 2020. She was lately a resident of the Memory Care Unit at Manor Care in Sunbury. Born September 16, 1962, Lisa spent her childhood in the Plum Creek Valley and was a graduate of the Shikellamy High School Class of 1980 and subsequently, from the Williamsport Area Community College with an Associate of Science Degree in Ornamental Horticulture. Professionally, Lisa became a skilled florist and worked in a range of positions from floral designer up to nursery manager. Her dream of owning a small café and country market was realized when she became the proprietor of the Country Centre (aka "The Shack") in Coburn, PA. She experienced the joys and challenges of small business ownership and came to treasure all the dear friendships and sense of community that her 20 years in Coburn brought to her. Lisa will always be our baby sister, it seems like only yesterday that she was helping her Dad in the family garden, her Mom in the flower beds, or excitedly preparing for family camping excursions. Nature from the mountains to the sea beckoned to her throughout her life, she sought every opportunity to answer the call. She had a small but devoted circle of friends, together they helped one another through life's most joyous and challenging moments. A most loving and beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews she was always quick to smile with a gentle laugh that was music to them all. Lisa's concern for the well-being of each was notable and she never stopped looking forward to the day when she might have a family of her own. She never forgot a birthday and relished shopping for unique gifts for friends and family throughout the year. Lisa's experiences as a youngster helping with her grandparents' greenhouse may have influenced her decision to become a florist. She looked forward to family holiday gatherings and picnics as well as reunions with extended family in celebrations of her Rebuck, Seachrist, Fetter, and Deppen heritages. Faith was a lynchpin in her life, allowing her to live her life to the fullest, caring for others, and seeing the blessings in every day. Throughout life's journey, she considered United Lutheran Church to be her faith home. Lisa was predeceased by her parents Dean I. and Joan L. (Seachrist) Rebuck, dear sister-in-law Robin (Malone) Rebuck, as well as her Maternal Grandparents Clarence Henry Seachrist and Lillian Ann (Deppen) Seachrist and Paternal Grandparents Irvin Lewis Rebuck and Ella A. "Millie" (Fetter) Rebuck and many precious relatives. Remembering her though are her siblings Tina (spouse of Eric Heim), her brother David (widower to Robin), Cynthia (spouse of Douglas Manning), her nieces and nephews Jason, Melissa, Doug, Josh, Ann, Andrew, and Adam and their spouses. She counted herself blessed not just to be an aunt, but also to be a great aunt to Justin, Cloey, Connor, Samson, Gavin, Carter, and Brooks and great-great aunt to Alyiah and Havyn. She will also be deeply missed by her partner of many years Scott Hoey and his daughters Shayla and Nikki. Lisa would want everyone who reads this to live life as fully realized as they might, cherish family and friends, and despite having doubts, have faith that grace abounds in every day. In her memory you may wish to consider a contribution to the United Lutheran Church (United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, PA 17801), or your favorite charity
. A graveside service for interment of ashes at a time more appropriate for community gathering will be announced in the future. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim is assisting the family with arrangements.