L.J. Bright L.J. Bright was a hus band, father, teacher, gentleman-farmer, volunteer and poet. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 18, 1929. He grew up in West Philadelphia and Los Angeles, California. L.J. was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie M.B. Bright. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Christopher and Lisa Bright of Fairfax, Virginia; Daniel and Kimberly Del Bright of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania and Martha Bright and Sridhar Anandakrishnan of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four grandchildren and their spouses, and three great-grandchildren. L.J. was an only child who grew up during the great depression. He joined the Army at age 17 and participated in the occupation of Japan after WW II, starting in the motor pool and eventually becoming a sportswriter for The Stars and Stripes. After his discharge from the Army, L.J. attended college on the GI Bill, pursuing degrees at Kenyon College, the University of Rochester and Ohio State University. He started his career as a high school teacher in Harlem in New York City. He taught at a number of colleges and was a Professor of English for many years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from which he retired in 1990. He and Jessie spent most of their retirement years living in State College, Pennsylvania. He was a dedicated volunteer at the hospital and food bank and a member of the Borough Tree Commission. In his later years, he became an accomplished poet and enjoyed sharing his work with the Foxdale community, friends and family. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to the hospital, food bank, or Borough Tree Commission are appreciated.

