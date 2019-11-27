Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Clair Ashcraft. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Clair Ashcraft April 14, 1926 November 25, 2019 Lloyd Clair Ashcraft, 93, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Emeigh, PA, on April 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Albert and Mabel (Lloyd) Ashcraft. On June 13, 1953, he married his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Nancy Ann (Robinson) Ashcraft, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2012. Lloyd was a farmer and a business owner throughout his life. He and his wife started Ashcraft Construction in 1968. After they sold Ashcraft Construction in 1985, he began his second career as a farmer on their family farm, Briarly Acres, where he cut and sold firewood, raised cattle, and made hay, among various other duties. Lloyd is survived by his sons, David Clair Ashcraft and Brian John Ashcraft (Lisa), both of Bellefonte. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Sandy Beck (fiance Barry), Patricia Wenrick, Michelle Irvin (Joe), Melinda Hardy (Josh), Jessica Ashcraft, Sara Ashcraft, Kelly Pearce (Tom), Jennifer Wheeland (Derek), and John Ashcraft, and nine great-grandchildren, Marissa, Clayton, Emma, and Makenna Wenrick, Bailey Irvin, Connor Perry, Joshua Hardy, Jr., Josalyn Hardy and Ruby Wheeland. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Ashcraft Schindler, one brother, Paul Ashcraft, and two sisters, Eileen Middleton and June Erwin. Lloyd was a veteran in the United States Army serving during WWII, for his services he received Bronze Star Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal w/2 Bronze Services Stars and Purple Heart Medal. He was a life member of the Post #5825 in Pine Grove Mills. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the time that he spent traveling the world on hunting trips; he was especially fond of the times he was able to go fishing in Alaska and hunting wild game in Africa. He loved going out to dinner and had quite the sweet tooth! Above all, he was devoted to his family and will be truly missed by all who were blessed enough to know and love him. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 10am-1pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Graveside services with full military honors will directly follow around 1:30 pm, at Ashcraft Family Cemetery at 180 Ashcraft Lane, Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's memorial to the Huntingdon County Humane Society at 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652 or Quilts of Valor Foundation at 171 Dennis Alan Circle, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Lloyd Clair Ashcraft April 14, 1926 November 25, 2019 Lloyd Clair Ashcraft, 93, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Emeigh, PA, on April 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Albert and Mabel (Lloyd) Ashcraft. On June 13, 1953, he married his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Nancy Ann (Robinson) Ashcraft, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2012. Lloyd was a farmer and a business owner throughout his life. He and his wife started Ashcraft Construction in 1968. After they sold Ashcraft Construction in 1985, he began his second career as a farmer on their family farm, Briarly Acres, where he cut and sold firewood, raised cattle, and made hay, among various other duties. Lloyd is survived by his sons, David Clair Ashcraft and Brian John Ashcraft (Lisa), both of Bellefonte. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Sandy Beck (fiance Barry), Patricia Wenrick, Michelle Irvin (Joe), Melinda Hardy (Josh), Jessica Ashcraft, Sara Ashcraft, Kelly Pearce (Tom), Jennifer Wheeland (Derek), and John Ashcraft, and nine great-grandchildren, Marissa, Clayton, Emma, and Makenna Wenrick, Bailey Irvin, Connor Perry, Joshua Hardy, Jr., Josalyn Hardy and Ruby Wheeland. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Ashcraft Schindler, one brother, Paul Ashcraft, and two sisters, Eileen Middleton and June Erwin. Lloyd was a veteran in the United States Army serving during WWII, for his services he received Bronze Star Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal w/2 Bronze Services Stars and Purple Heart Medal. He was a life member of the Post #5825 in Pine Grove Mills. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the time that he spent traveling the world on hunting trips; he was especially fond of the times he was able to go fishing in Alaska and hunting wild game in Africa. He loved going out to dinner and had quite the sweet tooth! Above all, he was devoted to his family and will be truly missed by all who were blessed enough to know and love him. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 10am-1pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Graveside services with full military honors will directly follow around 1:30 pm, at Ashcraft Family Cemetery at 180 Ashcraft Lane, Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's memorial to the Huntingdon County Humane Society at 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652 or Quilts of Valor Foundation at 171 Dennis Alan Circle, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.