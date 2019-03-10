Logan J.A. Splain July 13, 1996March 8, 2019 Logan J.A. Splain, 22, of rural Bellefonte passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Logan was born on July 13, 1996 in Williamsport, a son of Jeremy A. Splain of Williamsport and Heather D. Wert Splain of rural Bellefonte. Logan is also survived by his brothers, Dylon A. Splain and Elliott J.A. Splain both of rural Bellefonte. Also surviving is his Mimi, Penny Irvin of rural Bellefonte. Logan was a laborer working in the maintenance department. Logan was of the Protestant faith. He was an animal lover, he enjoyed spending time with family, and 4-wheeling. Logan was preceded in death by his Poppy, Clint L. Irvin and his Uncle "Buck," Dusty A. Wert. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828 in Loving Memory of Logan J.A. Splain. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan J.A. Splain.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019