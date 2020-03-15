Lois Ann Hunter July 7, 1934 March 4, 2020 Lois Ann Hunter, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Violet E. (Herringslake) Spangler. In 1953, she married her beloved husband, Paul T. Hunter, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2016, after sharing 63 years of marriage together. Lois was a graduate of Bartram High School in Philadelphia. She dedicated her life to raising her family and taking care of her home, a job that she took great pride in. She is survived by her four children, Bruce (Beverly), Brian, Cheryl, and Craig; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Alyssa, Nicole, and Sydney, and one great-granddaughter, Aaliyah. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Pauly, and one sister, Delores. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America at 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020