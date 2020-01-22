Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois H. Andrews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois H. Andrews Lois H. Andrews, 92, of Milford, DE passed away peacefully at her daughters' home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Tyrone, PA the daughter of the late Howard and Etta (Koch) Harpster. She was a homemaker and excellent cook. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband and spending time at the nearest casino. Most important to her was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Stephen Kersteter, and two brothers James Harpster and George Harpster. She is survived by her husband of 42 years James A. Andrews; two sons Michael Kersteter and his wife Patsy and Scott Kersteter and his wife Cathy; one daughter Cathy Conner and her husband Ned Lodge; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and one sister Joanne West. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to People's Place, 1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at

Lois H. Andrews Lois H. Andrews, 92, of Milford, DE passed away peacefully at her daughters' home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Tyrone, PA the daughter of the late Howard and Etta (Koch) Harpster. She was a homemaker and excellent cook. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband and spending time at the nearest casino. Most important to her was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Stephen Kersteter, and two brothers James Harpster and George Harpster. She is survived by her husband of 42 years James A. Andrews; two sons Michael Kersteter and his wife Patsy and Scott Kersteter and his wife Cathy; one daughter Cathy Conner and her husband Ned Lodge; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and one sister Joanne West. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to People's Place, 1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close