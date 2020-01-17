Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois I. Golding. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois I. Golding March 6, 1925 ~ January 15, 2020 Lois I. Golding, 94, of Pine Grove Mills, formerly of Morris- dale and Philipsburg, died January 15, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. She was born March 6, 1925 at Morrisdale, a daughter of the late James S. and Wilhelomina Campbell Mark. On November 21, 1948 at Morrisdale Methodist Church she married Jack Golding who preceded her in death on April 18, 1987. She was a 1942 graduate of Morris Township High School and a 1946 graduate of the Phillipsburg State Hospital School of Nursing. She later took courses from Penn State. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps while in training and was a charter member of the Women in Military Service for America. She was a registered nurse and worked in many facets of nursing - hospitals, offices, private duty, nursing home, and industrial. She was a member of Pine Grove Mills Presbyterian Church, having served as both an elder and deacon. She is survived by a son, D. Jeffrey Golding of Mechanicsburg, and a daughter, Karen J. Hill of Yardley. She is also grandmother to five grandsons and two great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and a brother and baby sister. A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 PM at the Funeral Home, with Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Center County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove Mills Presbyterian Church, 150 Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills PA 16868, or to the , . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

