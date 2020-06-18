Lois M. Fisher May 28, 1920 ~ June 16,2020 Lois M. Fisher, 100, of Miles- burg, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home. Lois was born in Boggs Twp., Centre Co. on May 28, 1920, the daughter of the late Clifford and Laura Griffin Aikey. On September 10, 1938 she married Merrill R. Fisher, who preceded her in death on October 17, 2006. Lois is survived by her children, Barbara J. Gates of Bellefonte, Merrill E. (Ann) Fisher of Frederick, MD, Joyce E. (Barry) McKinley of Runville, Winifred (Ed) Stup of Walkersville, MD, Lawrence (Vicky) Fisher of Myrtle Beach, SC, David L. (Karen) Fisher of Bellefonte, Allen S. (Catherine) Fisher of Milesburg and her brother, Clifford "Coke" Aikey of Bellefonte. Lois is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and 25 great, great grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Fisher in 2008; her brothers, Earl Aikey, Ronald Aikey; her sister, Marian Meyers; her great-grandchildren, Matthew Confer, Emily Bowmaster and her great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Colin Heflin and Rayden Holderman. Lois was a homemaker and instrumental in running the family dairy farm. She was a member of the Milesburg United Methodist Church and the State College Gardening Club. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 19, 2020 from noon to 1 P. M. at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte. A funeral service will follow at 1 P. M. with Pastor Carl Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Milesburg United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 535, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Lois M. Fisher. Burial will be in Eagle Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 18, 2020.