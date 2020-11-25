Lois Mae Barto
July 8, 1925 - November 23, 2020
Belleville, Pennsylvania - Lois Mae Barto, 95, formerly of Warriors Mark, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Valley View Haven, Belleville.
Born July 8, 1925, in West Township, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Bertha Gates Schilling. On Feb. 18, 1946 she married Ernest D. Barto, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2008.
She is survived by four children, Charles Barto and his wife Helen of Warriors Mark, Jo-Ann Dreibelbis and her husband Albert of Pa. Furnace, Irene Meeker of Milesburg, and Janet Holderman and her husband Don of Mt. Union; one sister, Janet Rider of Gatesburg; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Marshall, Albert, Debra, Shawn, Nikki, Christie, Christopher, Kurtis, Kendra and Adam; 15 great-grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Albert, Chad, Cory, Christian, Leah, Graham, Parker, Shawn, Addalynne, Allyson, Leighton, DeShantae, and Emersynn; and 14 great-great-grandchildren, Lucas, MacKenzie, Kyla, Amya, Perry Jr., Daeshawn, Jaymeir, Marquis, Maliya, Josiah, Jacob, Hazel, Israel, and Savannah. In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her twin sister Doris Barto and her husband Eugene Barto, sister Edna Harpster and her husband George and brother-in-law James Rider; two grandchildren, Andy and Charles, and one great-great-grandchild, Jesse.
Lois graduated from State College High School in 1943. She then attended Penn State University. She worked as a Payroll Clerk for Penn State University, as well as the IGA store in Pine Grove Mills, and Peoples Bank.
Lois was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed all family gatherings, playing cards and games, traveling, camping, embroidery, crocheting and was a true chocoholic! She was an avid sports enthusiast loving PSU athletics, the Steelers and the Pirates. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sports.
Funeral service will be at the gravesite in Pine Grove Mills Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 pm with the Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Wearing face masks and social distancing is required.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Pine Grove Presbyterian Church at Box 241, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
