Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mitchell Smith. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Mitchell Smith December 22, 1917October 12, 2019 Lois Mitchell Smith, 101, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of State College, PA, died October 12, 2019, in Raleigh after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of Grover Mitchell and Pearl Albertson Mitchell and was born in Ruston, LA, on December 22, 1917. She married Henry Bassett Smith on June 14, 1942, in Pennington, NJ, who preceded her in death in 1981. Her brother Ivan Mitchell preceded her in death as did her parents. She was a graduate of Grove City HS, Grove City, PA, Grove City College, and Moore College of Art, Philadelphia, PA. She was a trained artist. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but also worked in the telephone office of Pennsylvania State University from which she retired in 1987. She volunteered at Schlow Memorial Library, State College, PA, for many years and was a member and docent of Centre County Historical Society. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Centre County Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Dr. Paul C. Amara officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centre County Historical Society. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Lois Mitchell Smith December 22, 1917October 12, 2019 Lois Mitchell Smith, 101, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of State College, PA, died October 12, 2019, in Raleigh after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of Grover Mitchell and Pearl Albertson Mitchell and was born in Ruston, LA, on December 22, 1917. She married Henry Bassett Smith on June 14, 1942, in Pennington, NJ, who preceded her in death in 1981. Her brother Ivan Mitchell preceded her in death as did her parents. She was a graduate of Grove City HS, Grove City, PA, Grove City College, and Moore College of Art, Philadelphia, PA. She was a trained artist. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but also worked in the telephone office of Pennsylvania State University from which she retired in 1987. She volunteered at Schlow Memorial Library, State College, PA, for many years and was a member and docent of Centre County Historical Society. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Centre County Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Dr. Paul C. Amara officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centre County Historical Society. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close