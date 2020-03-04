Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois W. Ellenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois W. Ellenberger April 5, 1917-February 29, 2020 Lois W. Ellenberger, 102, formerly of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully at the Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on April 5, 1917 in Gregg Township, she was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Erma M. (Vonada) Wise. On October 1, 1939, she married John W. Ellenberger in Gregg Township. John passed away on May 19, 2006. When Lois was 18 months old, her father died due the Great Flu Epidemic of 1918. Her mother found herself a young widow with two small children and no means to support them. As often happened in those times, family relatives stepped in and took the children to help raise them. Her Great Uncle Wilbur and Great Aunt S. Catherine Lucas took her in and raised her. Lois was a 1934 graduate of Gregg Township Vocational High School. She was a homemaker and farmed alongside her husband. She worked as a seamstress for Campus Cleaning in State College and retired after 10 years of service. Lois was a lifetime member of St. John's Union Church in Farmers Mills. She was active in the Ladies Circle in the Boalsburg Lutheran Church and St. John's Union Church. She joined the Eastern Star in 1950 and was a member for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Order of Ameranth for 25 years, a member of the Embroiders Guild, and a charter member of Central Pa Village Crafts. She enjoyed music and playing the piano, cooking, gardening, and all types of needlecraft. She loved making crafts of all kinds. Lois is survived by one son, Samuel T. Ellenberger of Delta, CO, formerly of Centre Hall, two daughters; Susan E. Hosterman of Bellefonte and Valerie Jane Gray and her husband, Charles, of Harrisburg, five grandchildren; Jessica E. Stunden of Colorado, Chip Hosterman of Centre Hall, Joseph Hosterman of Bellefonte, Samuel Gray and his wife, Sarah, of Tulare, CA and Nathan Gray of Seattle, WA, and eleven great-grandchildren; Ethan Bates, Morgan Bates, Nathanial Hosterman, Kayla Heverly, Brittany Hosterman, Gavin Hosterman, Sawyer Hosterman, Hannah Gray, Simeon Gray, Zipporah Gray, and Hadassah Gray. Also surviving is Lois's sister, Miriam (Kessinger) Foeckler of Regensberg, Germany and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by two grandchildren; Trina Hosterman and Christopher Hosterman and one brother; Samuel A. Wise. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-2pm at St. John's Union Church in Farmers Mills. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2pm at the church with Rev. James Rill officiating. Burial will follow services at the Farmers Mills Union Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lois's memory to St. John's Union Church, 296 Ridge Rd, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

