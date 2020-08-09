Loretta A. Langton September 5, 1932 - August 5, 2020 Loretta A. Langton, of State College, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in St Marys, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband James. She is survived by her six children Jim (Diane) Langton, Bob (Mary) Langton, Mary Langton, Dave (Colleen) Langton, Bill (Karen) Langton, and Judy (Michael) Solomon and 16grandchildren, Matt (Danielle) Langton, Sean Langton, David Langton, Nick (Kayla) Langton, Jake Langton, Michael Curtin, Mark (Kim) Curtin, Amelia Kimmel, Olivia Kimmel, Madeleine Kaiser, Morgan Langton, Adam Langton, Marisa Langton, Dan (Jill) Solomon, Julie (Gregg Narod) Solomon, and Grace Solomon. She is also survived by her sisters Sr Victoria Marconi OSB and Mary Louise Reuscher and predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Marconi, sister Therese, brother John, and sister Elizabeth. Loretta was a woman of great faith, strength and determination, with an optimistic outlook, personal style and gracious spirit that was recognized and appreciated by family, friends and everyone she met. She had a passion for life (and for you when you were in her presence) that you could always see in her eyes and in her smile. After lovingly raising six children, Loretta earned a business degree and eventually opened a beauty salon, serving clients with the same philosophy by which she lived her life. She still made time to attend her children's and grandchildren's activities including many sporting events and concerts. She was their number one fan. The end of Loretta's life was a beautiful example of courage and grace for her family. She never stopped giving. Loretta will always be remembered for her warm smile, kind words, upbeat personality and underlying faith. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Penn State Health/Hershey Medical Center's "Research that will lead to breakthrough therapies" fund. https://secure.ddar.psu.edu/s/1218/02-hershey/index-navfrm.aspx?sid=1218&gid=1&pgid=928
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus, a service for immediate family will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:30am with live streaming available for anyone who wishes to view. The recorded service will be available for viewing for 90 days.