Wilson, Loretta J. (Green) March 29, 1934 ~ March 23, 2020 Wilson, Loretta J. (Green), 85, Boals- burg, went peacefully with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 29, 1934, Mount Union, daughter of the late James E. and Elizabeth R. (Richardson) Green. Loretta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul S. Wilson, whom she was united in marriage on October 13, 1968; brothers, George and Henry Green; and sister-in-law, Doris Green. She left her memories to cherish to her two sons, Paul Gregory Wilson; Victor Wilson and wife, Kim, CA; two brothers, Willie Green and wife, Joanetta; Wallace Green, both of Mount Union; sister-in-law, Mary Green; several God children and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family. Loretta was a 1953 graduate of Captain Jack High School, Mount Union. Upon graduation she continued her education and graduated from cosmetology school in New Rochelle, NY where she received her beautician license. She then began working at Mary Linn's Beauty Salon until she became the proud owner of Loretta's Beauty Salon in Boalsburg in 1972. She kept her license active until 2018. She was a current member of the Silver Sneakers Club, Widow's Club and the Waffle Shop Club, State College. Since a child she was a faithful member of the Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Union. During her lifetime she was a member of the Gospel Chorus until the choirs combined as one. Loretta's unselfish Christian service expanded far beyond the ministries she served in, from helping whenever and wherever there was a need or even emergencies. During her years as a faithful servant, she served as a Missionary, Deaconess, Kitchen Committee member, Evangelist, Sunday School Teacher and Praise Team. Deaconess Loretta served in the Central Region Women's ministry as a Corresponding Secretary and a Worship Leader. She dedicated her life to our Lord Jesus Christ and was always ministering the work of God to others. Due to the recent COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions, the family will have a private viewing. Funeral will be broad-casted via the funeral home Facebook on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 185 Mount Union, PA 17066. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 61 E. Shirley St., Mount Union, "Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care." Condolences may be made at

