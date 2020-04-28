Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta M. Ogden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Loretta M. Ogden April 2, 1931-April 22, 2020 Loretta M. Ogden, 89, of Fairfax, VA, made her transition on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She was born April 2, 1931, in Bellefonte, PA; a daughter of the late Hugh V. Saxion and Elizabeth (Parker). Lorretta is survived by five children whom she loved and nurtured, Janis Stabler (Edward), William Ogden, Jr., Barbara Harrell, Karen Ogden, and Robert Ogden; two granddaughters, Kate Stabler Brownhill (James) and Emily Harrell. She is also survived by her sister, Faye Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Saxion, and Joyce Anderson. Loretta graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1949 and always enjoyed the '49er reunions. She was a flight attendant after graduation. Her love of travel and adventure continued throughout her life. Loretta was an active member of the Unity of Fairfax Church, Oakton, VA; she was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, who lived her life being guided by her faith. She was a very creative woman which showed through her needlepoint, knitting, crochet and other projects as well as her cooking. She loved to enter cooking contests either on her own or with friends. Loretta's apple pie deservedly won a competition in McLean, VA, and she would often make the pie for others. From her youth to her later years, she was involved in many clubs and activities. She enjoyed music especially playing the piano and Neil Diamond would always get her dancing and singing. Loretta finished her working years with a federal government contractor as an administrative assistant on a contract at one of the Intelligence agencies before retiring and increasing her volunteer activities. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the , 270 Walker Dr suite 15 suite 15, State College, PA 16801. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

