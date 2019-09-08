Loretta Rogers February 27, 1943August 28, 2019 Loretta Rogers, 76, of State College, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born February 27, 1943 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Myrtle (Wian) Irvin. On September 5, 1959 she married Gerald E. Rogers who preceded her in death on February 11, 2019. Loretta was a Bellefonte graduate of 1961 and worked as an LPN at Laurelton State Village from where she retired. Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Packer and (Don Stitzer) of Pleasant Gap, her son, Terry L. Rogers and his wife Gina of Bellefonte, five grandchildren, Crystal Stine, Terry L. Rogers, Jr., Cortney Rogers, Maxwell Rogers and Madison Rogers, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019