Lori Ebert-Tyworth July 19, 1970-June 2, 2020 Lori Ebert-Tyworth, 49, of State College, Pennsylvania died peacefully June 2, 2020 at home after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Born July 19, 1970 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Richard Ebert (Betty), of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Deanna Yarnell (Robert) of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her husband of thirteen years, Michael Tyworth, her two children, Andrew Ebert, and Katherine Tyworth of State College, PA, and her brother Ryan Yarnell (Megan) of Lebanon, PA. Lori was a 1988 graduate of State College Area High School, and a 1993 graduate of Penn State University. She worked for twenty years in Penn State's Office of Donor Relations and Special Events and retired in May of 2020 as Associate Director of Stewardship. Lori took great pride in her work at Penn State and played a seminal role in the creation and management of Penn State's e-Steward information system. Lori was recognized by her peers twice, receiving the Development and Alumni Relations Teamwork and Collaboration Award in 2014; and the Rodney P. Kirsch Honor and Integrity Award in 2020. Lori believed in service and was an active member in her community throughout her life. She served as bowling coach for Special Olympics in Centre County from 1990-1995, was a long-time member of the University Women's Club, and served as a troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 40082. Lori loved the Grange Fair, gardening, ice hockey, crafting, traveling, the arts, and picking black raspberries every summer. Lori particularly took great pride in crafting elaborate Halloween costumes for her daughter Katie. Lori's family expresses their deepest thanks to the doctors and nurses at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX and the Perleman Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA for taking such wonderful care of Lori over the past year; and to all of the family and friends whose support and love over the past year was invaluable. A Celebration of Life service will be held later due to pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers, family asks friends to consider donating to: Friends of Golden Pond (https://www.friendsofgoldenpond.org/), PA Special Olympics (https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/pennsylvania19), The American Brain Tumor Association (https://www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/), or Stupid Cancer (https://stupidcancer.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 7, 2020.