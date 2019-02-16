Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori L. Watkins. View Sign

Lori L. Watkins April 15, 1968 February 14, 2019 Lori L. Watkins, 50, of Milesburg, passed away on February 14, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Lori was born in Bellefonte on April 15, 1968, the daughter of the late Martin Watkins and June Roan Shindler. She was of the Protestant faith and she loved people. Lori is survived by her sisters, Doris Kleckner, Barb Etters, Donna Barnes, Patricia Lucas, Kathy Bryan, Brenda Reeve and her brothers, Jerry Young and Timothy Watkins. Family and friends will be received at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home Chapel, 500 Front Street, Milesburg, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring Street, P.O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Lori L. Watkins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com.

