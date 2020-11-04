1/1
April 1, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Zion, Pennsylvania - Lorna was born on Apr. 1, 1940, the daughter of the late Harry F. and Velma J. (Vonada) Bailey.
In March 1959, she married John (Jack) Stover, who preceded her in death in 2019 after 60 years of marriage.
Lorna graduated Bellefonte High School 1958 and worked at Penn State University (Housing and Food Services Department) for many years before retiring and was a longtime volunteer at Centre Peace in Bellefonte after retiring. She attended faith services at Zion Community Church and New Hope Methodist Church near Zion.
Lorna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She had the most generous, loving heart and touched many lives with her presence.
Her family and friends will always be thankful for the gift that was her life.
Lorna especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bus trips with friends, collecting miniature tea sets, blue willow dishes, and her volunteer work. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by two sons and their families, Lynn and Susan Stover, grandchildren, Kyle Stover and Amie Bauer, Olivia and Timothy Flanagan, and Luke Stover; Jeffrey and Lori Stover; grandchildren, Josh Stover, Janelle Stover and Anthony Corona, and Julie and Brad Kulig ,and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Wyatt Kulig; a beloved sister, G. Marie Miller and husband James; brother-in-law, Bill and his spouse Marjorie Stover, and sister-in-law, Jane Stover.
In addition to her husband, Lorna was preceded in death by her brother, George Bailey, brothers-in-law Bob Stover, and Dick Stover.
Graveside services will be held for the family and friends at Zion Cemetery in Bellefonte on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 PM with Reverend Scott Brown officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Lorna may be made to Centre Peace, 3047 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
