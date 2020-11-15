Lorraine G. Behney
October 15, 1919 - November 6, 2020
Belleville, Pennsylvania - Lorraine G. Behney, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Valley View Haven, Belleville at the age of 101.
Born October 15, 1919, in Mount Carmel, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Hattie Rupp Davis. She graduated from Ashland High School. On July 15, 1942 she married Philip G. Behney, who preceded her in death on March 28, 2006.
She is survived by a daughter, L. Diann Galow Hower and her husband, Arthur Jr., of Boalsburg; two grandchildren, Arthur A. Hower III and his wife, Michelle and Lorraine Kaye (Hower) Krum and her husband, Joseph W; five great-grandchildren, A. Aaron IV and Lauryn Hower, Colin, Evan, and Olivia Krum. In addition to her husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by three siblings, Carl and Robert Davis and Catherine Bilder, a great-grandson, Michael Krum.
Lorraine was employed at Olmsted Air Force Base, Middletown. She and her husband were owners of Behney Motors, a Dodge Dealership in Middletown where she was office manager. She and her husband were sponsors of Little League baseball teams for many years and provided automobiles to the Middletown Area School District for driver training.
She was a former member of Wesley United Methodist church in Middletown. She was a brownie and girl scout leader, as well as a red cross swimming instructor for children and adults. Her hobbies included swimming, tailgating at Penn State Football games, ceramics, picnics, travel, especially to the beach and always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a fondness for all animals, dogs and horses were her favorite.
She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
The family is especially grateful for the wonderful care provided to Lorraine by the Valley View doctors, nurses and staff.
Funeral service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Valley View Haven, 4702 E Main St, Belleville, PA 17004.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
