Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Benedict Cracco. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Funeral service 10:30 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 820 Westerly Parkway State College , PA View Map Burial 1:00 PM Gate of Heaven Cemetery Hanover , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Benedict Cracco April 16, 1934-May 18, 2019 Louis Benedict Cracco, 85, of State College, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born April 16, 1934 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Louis and Josephine Ferigno Cracco. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Elizabeth (Newman) Cracco. Louis retired to State College to be with his girlfriend Elaine Malin. He is survived by two children, Ken Cracco and his wife Terri, of Wrightsville PA; and Susan Michaels of Middletown DE; six grandchildren, Joshua Bartlett, of Wilmington DE, Rebecca Bartlett of Wilmington DE, Timothy Swanson of Wilmington DE, Matthew Cracco of Middletown DE, Brett Cracco of Middletown DE, Christina Michaels of Middletown DE. He also had five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cathi Swanson. Louie was a graduate of General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Michigan. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from General Motors after 42 years of service. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with the Reverend Jonathan Dickson officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Louis Benedict Cracco April 16, 1934-May 18, 2019 Louis Benedict Cracco, 85, of State College, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born April 16, 1934 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Louis and Josephine Ferigno Cracco. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Elizabeth (Newman) Cracco. Louis retired to State College to be with his girlfriend Elaine Malin. He is survived by two children, Ken Cracco and his wife Terri, of Wrightsville PA; and Susan Michaels of Middletown DE; six grandchildren, Joshua Bartlett, of Wilmington DE, Rebecca Bartlett of Wilmington DE, Timothy Swanson of Wilmington DE, Matthew Cracco of Middletown DE, Brett Cracco of Middletown DE, Christina Michaels of Middletown DE. He also had five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cathi Swanson. Louie was a graduate of General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Michigan. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from General Motors after 42 years of service. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with the Reverend Jonathan Dickson officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close