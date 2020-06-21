Louis P. Inserra March 2, 1935 ~ June 15, 2020 Louis P. Inserra of State College passed away at the age of 85. Distinguish- ed educator, avid tennis player, loving and supporting husband, devoted father and grandfather, profound lover of nature, and dedicated pursuer of the arts. Married to Patricia A. Inserra for more than 62 years who survives him. He completed the 5 year professional degree program in Architecture in 1958 from Penn State University and earned his Masters in Architecture from Yale University in 1959. He was a Professor Emeritus of Architecture who served 39 years in the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State University. He was honored with the Faculty Award for Outstanding Teaching from the College of Arts and Architecture, earned the Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Undergraduate Teaching from Penn State, and was named distinguished professor by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture. He is survived by four children and their loving spouses, John H. and Christine Inserra, Anne E. Inserra and Martin Steinson, Mark E. Inserra and Catherine Bergan, DO, and Michael and Andrea Inserra. And he cherished his time with 8 grandchildren: Alex Inserra (31), Maxx Inserra (29), Emma Steinson (22), Madeline Inserra (20), Jack Inserra (20), Grace Inserra (18), Sydney (14), and Brooke (10). In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). As per our father's wishes, a private family ceremony will be held.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 21, 2020.