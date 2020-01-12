Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise A. Butler. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise A. Butler November 17, 1955-January 9, 2020 Louise A. Butler, 64, of Mill-heim, passed away after a long, hard fought battle with cancer on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born November 17, 1955 in Bellefonte, Louise was a daughter of the late Lee A. Hockenberry and Loretta D. (Brungart) Hockenberry of Aaronsburg. On February 16, 2003, Louise married Robert W. Butler who survives at their home. Louise is also survived by one son, Jason L. Wilt (Amanda) of Spring Mills; two brothers, Terry Hockenberry (Lori) of Aaronsburg and Todd Hockenberry (Betsy) of Spring Mills; and three granddaughters, Jolene R. Wilt, Carley D. Wilt and Maegan R. Wilt, all of Spring Mills. Also surviving is one soon to be born great-grandchild, one brother-in-law, Don Ruch (Sandy), one sister-in-law, Pauline Woods (Gary) and numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was a 1973 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. She was employed as a proof reader for 17 years at the former Josten's Printing in State College. Her most recent place of employment was B K Medical in State College where she was a solderer of medical equipment. Her co-workers were wonderful supporters of Louise during her illness. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Centre Hall where she served as an Elder. Louise enjoyed the outdoors, camping, cooking, and arts and crafts. She enjoyed collecting Native American Indian memorabilia. Louise enjoyed life and most of all spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 13th from 5-6 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Todd Confer officiating. Contributions in memory of Louise may be given to Cancer Care Partnership, 1800 E Park Ave., State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

