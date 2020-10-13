Louise H. Horner May 21, 1921-October 11, 2020 Louise H. Horner of Boalsburg, PA, passed away on October 11, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born on May 21, 1921, to parents Merle F. Homan and Frances E. Harpster Homan on the family farm in State College, PA. Louise attended elementary school in a one room school house on Branch Road in State College and graduated high school at Boalsburg High School in 1939. She helped her parents on their farm and worked at the Autoport Motel where she met her future husband. On September 27, 1939, in Gettysburg, PA, she married Robert R. Horner who passed away on October 24, 1988. Together they managed a dairy farm and raised 5 children. They are Edwin R. (Connie) of Howard, PA; Larry M. (May) of Philipsburg, PA; Peggy Williams of State College, PA; Janet Oberkamper (Obie) of Columbia Crossing, PA; and Mariann of Boalsburg, PA. She is also survived by a brother, Claude Homan of Centre Hall, PA. Louise has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph Homan and Frank Homan. Louise was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Boalsburg and at one time taught Sunday school and was a member of the church choir. She missed very few Sundays when she couldn't attend church services through her long lifetime. Louise was often consulted for her memories about the history of Boalsburg and State College and her recollections were featured in some local publications. Louise enjoyed cooking, baking (she always had cookies on hand for her family), gardening with her amazing green thumb, sewing, playing the piano, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going on outings and dining out. She was grateful that she could live independently in her home during her long life and drove her car until reluctantly giving up her license at age 98. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles. Louise always made the best of what life handed to her without complaint. She was a kind and gentle woman and an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. The funeral service will be private for the immediate family members at Heintzelman Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Book officiating and entombment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park following the service. Contributions can be made in the name of Louise to Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg, PA 16827. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com