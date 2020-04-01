Louise Tattersdill Atkinson February 1, 1927-March 29, 2020 Louise Tattersdill Atkinson, born February 1, 1927, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Foxdale Village where she has been a resident for 27 years. She moved to State College in 1971 previously living most of her life in Moorestown NJ with short stays in Huntsville AL and Walton-on-Thames England. A graduate of Trenton State Teachers College and a third-grade teacher. Louise was an avid bridge player, antique garage/auction buyer and handmade craftsman. She knitted hundreds of baby hats for the local hospital while quilting and refinishing furniture. She was predeceased by her husband Edward of 56 years (2006) and daughter Emily (2017). She leaves her daughters Ginger Bishop (Craig) Jane Crossland (Gene) sons Jed (Cindy) Chad (Jen) fifteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus crisis her memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020