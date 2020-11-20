Lucille Houck

March 6, 1934 - November 17, 2020

Seven Stars, Pennsylvania - Lucille J. Houck, 86 of Seven Stars, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1934 in Waynesburg, PA the daughter of the late Russell and Donna (Wherry) Johnson. On March 1, 1958 at the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church she married Glenn E. Houck who preceded her in death on August 6, 1996. She is survived by one son: Brian (Patty) Houck; two daughters: Rena (Doug) Savell and Nadine (Chip) Davitt; four grandchildren: Joe and Aaron Houck, Larissa Chandler and Caitlyn Lowe; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Lorne and Vaughn Houck.

Lucille was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and Penn State University where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree. She served as a Home Economist for the Cooperative Extension Service in both Westmoreland and Huntingdon Counties. She was also a member of the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian church and served in many capacities including deacon and elder. She also served on the board of directors for the Presbyterian Homes of the Huntingdon Presbytery.

She enjoyed baking, knitting and gardening. She was a very supportive wife and mother and did many things to help her husband Glenn operate their dairyfarm.

A memorial service will be held at the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3 pm with Reverend Carl Campbell and Pastor Scott Kretchmar officiating. At Lucille's direction we ask that instead of sending flowers you make a contribution in her memory to the Hershey Medical Center 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115 P.O. Box 852 Hershey, PA 17033-0852. For those unable to attend the memorial service, a livestream link will be made available on the funeral home web page as well as their facebook page.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store