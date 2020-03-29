Lucille I. Magnusson May 25, 1926-March 23, 2020 Lucille I. Magnusson en -tered into eternal life March 23, 2020. Born in Chicago May 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walfrid and Charlotte Magnusson. She attended Chicago public schools and earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois. Her MA and PhD were earned at the University of Iowa. Lu taught at Beloit College, University of Iowa, Austin MN high school, and retired from PSU College of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation as Professor Emerita after twenty six years of teaching. Her involvement in the development of women's intercollegiate sport was a highlight of her career. A number of groups have recognized Lu for meritorious service including the University of Iowa Alumni Assoc., the Eastern Assoc. of PE of College Women, the National Girls and Women in Sports, the Woman's Sports Foundation, and the PSU faculty receiving the McKay Donkin Award in 1986. In retirement, Lu was tireless in her volunteer work; to include various committees at the Villages of Penn State, the Oaks gift shop, ALSM Centre County Auxillary, various ministries at Grace Lutheran Church over the last 60 years, and the Crop Walk of Centre County. Always kind, gracious, and humble, Lu loved her PSU faculty and staff team, the Village at Penn State residents and staff, and her church family. Lu also loved the diversity of the world in which she lived. Travels were a learning experience and the Delaware shore a summer oasis. She was predeceased by her sister Marian Wolf and is survived by nephews Tom, Dan (Lorrie), and Wally (Annette), six grand nieces and nephews, and a great grand niece. Due to the global pandemic, her memorial service will take place at a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Village at Penn State or Grace Lutheran Church. Sign the guest book at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020