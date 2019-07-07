Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Mae Musser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Mae Musser Arking January 26, 1936June 22, 2019 Lucille Mae Musser, the daughter of Boyd Albert Musser and Marion Anna Merry-man, was born January 26, 1936 in Penn Township, Centre County, PA. She passed away on June 22, 2019 in the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. She was a member of the Birmingham Temple. As an infant she had a growth in her throat that was removed as an emergency by the family doctor. It was thought he nicked her vocal cords and affected her speech. In fact, as an adult it was determined that she most likely had a hearing perception problem which made learning new sounds and languages a lifelong challenge. The local public health nurse would drive her each week to and from her speech therapy lessons. Lucy came to admire the nurse as a person and eventually as a role model. She spent her childhood listening to cruel comments from her schoolmates, but gave her mother's comforting methods credit for allowing her to sustain her faith in herself, and so fostered her drive for success in life. Lucy also felt that the speech defect put her in the position of being alone even as a member of a large family, which she believed gave her the necessity of finding ways to keep herself entertained. Books were an early discovery. She was an avid reader even when young. The traveling librarian did not believe this little girl could actually read and understand five books in one week. But when she passed the librarian's test of her understanding, she was allowed to fill her little red wagon up to the brim with books each week. Her father was a knowledgeable gardener and taught her much about the local flora and fauna. She often wandered thru the fields and woods collecting and identifying trees, animals and plants. Her scientific streak emerged even at this age: she spent much time cutting the leaves on three-leaf clovers in a variety of different ways to see if she could make them turn into four-leaf clovers. She was always interested in finding new plants and growing them in her garden just to see the beauty of the different. Her valley was and is still beautiful, but her interest in what existed on the other side of the mountains captured her imagination. She said she often daydreamed about different careers and someday traveling to different places around the world. It did not escape her that the public health nurse could travel all over, and wore a lovely dark blue cape that just emphasized her difference from ordinary folks.. When she graduated from high school, Lucy was able to attend nursing school, partly through a scholarship she received from The Centre County Woman's Club and partly with a loan from Mrs. Ebert, a wealthy woman who had a summer house just down the road from Lucy's home, and for whom she did gardening ever since 5th grade. Mrs. Ebert was observant and doubtless noticed that this little girl could weed the back parts of the garden very quickly but became very slow when she came within hearing range of whatever it was that Mrs. Ebert was discussing with her guests. Lucy later said that she just wanted to know what was happening on the other side of the mountains, but in the process she also came to view Mrs. Ebert as another role model; one who could love the valley and still live outside of it. Lucy also said nursing appealed to her because it involved helping people, understanding science, and offered a career other than teaching that a poor woman of the time could achieve and still travel afar. She chose to leave her hometown and go to the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, partly because she felt the best clinical education would be in the city and partly to get away from a place who she felt many saw her only as a pathetic child who could not "talk right." While in nursing school, her path was sidelined when, as a student nurse, she was required to care for a man who had tuberculosis and had just returned from surgery. As she worked with him, his surgical wound broke open and she was covered with his blood. Her supervisor just had her wash up and did not send her to the physicians who took care of the student nurses. She contracted tuberculosis. The school tried to ignore her plight and expel her from school. A friendly doctor told her not to agree but to demand that they take care of her health needs and keep her in school. She did, and she won. She still had to spend two years recovering in a sanitarium. Her first day there was heartbreaking for her. Her new roommate was a matronly lady of ~50+ years who welcomed the 17 year old Lucy into their common room with the statement that "I was the same age that you are when I entered the sanitarium." Lucy remembered it as sounding like a life sentence in jail, and almost fell into despair. But new drugs to resist the disease were becoming available, which kept the disease from spreading to other parts of her lungs. She eventually had a surgical cure by which the one infected lobe of her lung was removed. The setback only served to spur her to push forward with her education, all the while telling those who said she couldn't; "now you have forced me to show you I can." And she did. After graduating with her RN from the three year program at Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, Lucy worked as a public health nurse trainee for the city of Philadelphia. She and her colleagues used epidemiological techniques to identify individuals unintentionally involved in spreading various sexual diseases within a high school population, and were able to stop the epidemic by treatment and by education. This earned her a citation from the Mayor and, more importantly, made it possible for her to apply for, and win, an NIH fellowship to earn her BSN in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968. When working as the head nurse in the emergency department of the University of Virginia, she spearheaded its transition from an outdated and segregated institution into a modern and capable ER open to all without discrimination. There was some resistance to her attacking Southern "values" but she persevered and won her critics over by the improved survival and health performance of the new ER. She moved to Kentucky to take the position of Nurse Epidemiologist and Clinical Director of Nursing) with the charge of implementing the first epidemiology program at the University of Kentucky. Her program succeeded in two ways. First, it allowed the UK hospital to be chosen as a 'United States Public Health Service Surveillance Hospital'. Second, Lucy spent much time and effort contacting other Nurse Epidemiologists at other institutions and brought them together so as to form a group with shared interests. This led to her becoming a founding member of what eventually became the Association of Practioner's of Infection Control. APIC has become the "leading professional association for infection preventionists with more than 15,000 members" Lucy's drive to improve health led to innovations which rippled out far beyond what she might have hoped at the time. She was the right person in the right position at the right time, and her efforts have helped us all. After Lucy received her BSN from the University of Pennsylvania, she went on to achieve graduate level expertise in Nursing, Community Health, Infectious Diseases, Epidemiology, Microbiology, Education Methods, Statistics and Administrative Management Methods at Wayne State University. She headed up the Epidemiology Department at Henry Ford Hospital for 20 years where she was instrumental in helping learn about the causes (and prevention) of Legionaries disease and then later in the 1980s about how AIDS was transmitted. Her work led to improved methods of health care there. When many others in the health care field succumbed to fear of AIDS, she showed extraordinary compassion to the growing numbers of gay men who contracted HIV, inviting them into her home to learn more about who they were and assure them they were worthy of competent, quality health care. Her office was a safe place for many, and nurtured the birth of various LGBTQ organizations. Lucy's beloved mother had spent three difficult years as an Alzheimer's patient in a nursing home in the valley. There was not much Lucy could do to help her from such a distance and at that time. But when she retired from Henry Ford in 1995, she decided to become a change agent and improve the performance of nursing homes. She became well known for her ability to turn around failing nursing homes by educating workers and implementing effective policies. She was awarded the Florence Nightingale Award for her "Excellence in Nursing Administration" in 2010 by the nursing department of Oakland University. Over the years, Lucy also fulfilled her dream of traveling the world, having lived at various times in South Korea and Austria, while also visiting Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, China, Italy, Germany, France, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Russia, Mexico, Canada, and Israel. Lucy was proud of her accomplishments but was most proud of being a nurse and a mother. She was good at both. Lucy leaves behind her loving and faithful husband of 60 years; Robert, two sons; Henry David (Deanne) and Jonathan Jacob (Carolyn); and six grandchildren; Benjamin, Jared, Rachel; & Joshua, Emily and Claire. Lucy is survived by siblings Norma Mulvey, Michigan; Lois Runkle (Tom), Dale Musser (Dianne), Boyd Musser (Gail), and Robert Musser (Linda) all residing in Penns Valley. She was predeceased by siblings Alice Sweeley, Feryle Winter, Randall Musser and Glenn Musser. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . May her memory be as a blessing.

