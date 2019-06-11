Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Boldin Gearhart. View Sign Service Information Yost-Gedon Funeral Home 121 W Main St Lock Haven , PA 17745 (570)-748-4525 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy Boldin Gearhart August 28, 1934June 9, 2019 Lucy Boldin Gearhart, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The Williamsport Home, Williamsport, PA where she was recovering from a brief illness. Lucy was born on August 28, 1934 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Evon Jack and Lucy Plozner Boldin. She married on November 4, 1955 at the East Main Street United Methodist Church and was the loving wife of William Gearhart for nearly 60 years. She will be greatly missed by her four children, Colleen (Jeff) Meyer of Lamar, Kathleen (Anthony) Aluia of Medford, MA, Darleen (Booper) Gearhart of Glen Ridge, NJ, and William (Betty) Gearhart, Jr. of Poway, CA; nine grandchildren, Lance Mardis, Michelle (Derek) Johnson, Jeffrey (Kasey) Meyer II, Antonio Aluia, Samuel Aluia, William Gearhart III, Taylor Gearhart, Noelle Hall and Bella Hall; and three great-grandchildren, Lily and Evelyn Johnson and Gage Richards. She is also survived by sisters Rose (Lee) Leacock, Katherine Grubb, Nancy Muthersbaugh, and one brother Evon Boldin. Lucy was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School and a 1955 graduate of Lock Haven School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. While in nursing, she worked at Lock Haven Hospital and Dr. Brickley and Dr DelGrippo's private practices. Lucy soon gave up her nursing career soon after to raise her children. Growing up, she attended St. Johns in Bellefonte. After she married, she attended the Christian and Missionary Church and was an active member until it closed and then Castanea United Methodist Church. She was a strong Christian Woman. Lucy also felt it was her mission to reach out to the sick and elderly which she always did by making meals, delivering church bulletins, or just visiting. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents and brothers, Vincent, Joseph and Rudolph. If you wish to do something in Lucy's memory, please send a donation directly to St Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Kay Way, Memphis, TN 38105 for the children there fighting cancer. At Lucy's request there will be no services. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Bellefonte, PA. Thank you & God Bless. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at

