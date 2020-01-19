Luella F. (Homan) Hassinger November 6, 1927-January 16, 2020 Luella F. (Homan) Hassinger, 92, of Boals- burg, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Born November 6, 1927, in State College, she was a daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Hannah May (Hoy) Homan. On July 23, 1949 she married Harry P. Hassinger who preceded her in death on February 4, 2017. Luella worked for the Omega Bank, in Boalsburg for 40 years. Over the years she belonged to The Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg, the Eastern Stars Chapter 207/283, former member of the Boalsburg Fire Company Woman's Auxiliary, former Cub Scouts Den Mother, and a Girl Scout Leader. Luella enjoyed sewing, baking, collecting beanie babies, camping, fishing and spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Judy L. Leonard (Chuck) Boalsburg, and LuAnn M. Yearick (Greg) of Centre Hall; two sons, Denny L. (Elizabeth) of San Antonio TX, and Ronald H. (Darlene) of Julian; one brother, Alton Homan of Towanda; seven grandchildren, Gina, Sarah, Matt, Heidi, Becky, Shelby, and Hannah; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy and Mary, and her seven brothers, Morris, Edgar, Wray, Harold, Lee, Albert, and L. Claude. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The funeral service will immediately follow with The Reverend Brent Book officiating. Interment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020