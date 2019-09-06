Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula G. "Sally" Dreibelbis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lula "Sally" G. Dreibelbis August 9, 1917 ~ September 4, 2019 Lula "Sally" G. Dreibelbis, 102, formerly of Centre Hall and State College, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on August 9, 1917, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd B. and Katurah (Flick) Bailey. On February 21, 1937, in State College, she married John E. Dreibelbis. John passed away on November 1, 2000. Sally was a homemaker and worked at the former Riverside Markets at the Nittany Mall. She often assisted people who needed help to stay in their own homes. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Sally enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Sally is survived by her three daughters; Maude C. Young of Bellefonte, Doris A. Horner and her husband, Terry, of Pleasant Gap, and Mary J. Lombardozzi of Centre Hall, and one son, John E. Dreibelbis, Jr and his wife, Carol, of Port Matilda. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by her two sons: Walter G. Dreibelbis and his wife, Sally, and Gerald Dreibelbis, one daughter, Sarah E. Lee, one son in-law, Paul Young, three brothers; twin brother-Bud, Ben, and Bill. Sally was the last of her generation. Visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10-11am followed by the funeral service at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall. Pastor David Downer will be officiating the services. Burial will be at Pine Hall Cemetery in State College. Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ, PO Box 212, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

