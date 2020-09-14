1/1
Lulu M. Hoy
1925 - 2020
Lulu M. Hoy November 23, 1925 September 10, 2020 Lulu M. Hoy, 94, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Born on November 23, 1925, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Rachel (Warner) Witherite. She was married to her beloved husband, William H. Hoy, who preceded her in death on October 7, 2003. Lulu attended Bellefonte School System. She worked as the Assistant Manager in the Milk Testing Lab at Penn State for more than 30 years, until her retirement in 1990. She is survived by her five children, Martha Smith (Claude) of Clearfield, William S. "Shannon" Hoy (Debbie) of Bellefonte, Karen McCreary (Dennis) of McElhattan, Daniel Hoy (Sandy) of Bellefonte, and Judy Vonada (Gary) of Milesburg, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Lois Burd, of Bellefonte. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Rodney Hoy, on February 25, 2011, four brothers, Merrill, Gus, Jay, and Charlie Witherite, and six sisters, Hannah Mayes, Ethel Meyers, Carrie Meyers, Bessie Shawver, Marjorie Orr, and Fae Spicer. Lulu was a member of the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Additionally, she was a life member of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association and Fordson Ford Ferguson Tractor Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10am, at the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church at 1667 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte, with Rev. Cheryl Houser officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lulu's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
