Lynda DeBrasky September 4, 1952 ~ April 16, 2020 Lynda DeBrasky, 67, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. She was born September 4, 1952, in Bellefonte, PA; a daughter of the late Casmer and Hazel (Fultz) Williams. She is survived by her husband Edward DeBrasky of Bellefonte. Lynda worked as a secretary at Penn State University until her retirement. Her favorite hobby was collecting unique buttons. She and her husband traveled to button shows all over the state. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020