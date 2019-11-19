Lynn J. Taylor (1956 - 2019)
Obituary
Lynn J. Taylor October 20, 1956November 15, 2019 Lynn J. Taylor, 63, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at home. Born in Altoona, on October 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Francis and Miriam (Weaver) Taylor. In 1983, in St. John's Catholic Church, he married his beloved wife, Bridget (McCulley) Taylor, who survives at home after sharing 36 years of marriage together. Lynn was a graduate of State College High School and received his Bachelor of Science from Penn State. He was currently employed at ResTek as a Quality Engineer. In addition to his wife, Bridget, he is survived by his three children, Matthew Taylor, Emily Taylor, both of Bellefonte, and Molly Taylor, of Alexandria, Minn., and three grandchildren, Levi Taylor, Ian Taylor, and Carson Lammle. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Gavin Taylor. Lynn was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in State College. He was a Cub Scout Master and always volunteered at 4H events for his children. He enjoyed telling the always hilarious "dad-joke" and was a car enthusiast. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc, at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Milinovich officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019
