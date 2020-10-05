Lynn Marie Sebulsky November 1, 1959-October 1, 2020 Lynn Marie Sebulsky, 60, of Storms-town, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at home. Born November 1, 1959, in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Pierson Koenig. On April 14, 1984 in Pittsburgh, she married James Lewis Sebulsky, who survives. In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Christopher Louis Sebulsky and his wife, Sara, of Pennsylvania Furnace and Phillip Martyn Sebulsky of York; one sister, Deborah Foglia of Melbourne, FL; two grandchildren, Maxwell James Sebulsky and Evalyn Grace Sebulsky. She was a 1978 graduate of Bethel Park High School. She attended Penn State University. Lynn was employed as the Administrative Coordinator for Graduate Studies College of the Liberal Arts, Associate Dean's Office for Research and Graduate Studies at Penn State University. She was Lutheran by faith. Lynn's family was her life, she especially loved time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, cheering for the Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers football teams, and she also loved flowers. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Graysville Cemetery located behind the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will be arriving at the cemetery between 12-12:30 and invites the public to attend. Memorial contributions can be made in support of the Lynn Sebulsky Memorial Award. Gifts can be made online at raise.psu.edu/LiberalArtsGraduateSupport
. Checks can be made payable to The Pennsylvania State University and mailed to: Annual Giving, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 200, State College, PA 16801. Please make note in the memo line that your gift is made in honor of Lynn Sebulsky. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.