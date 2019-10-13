Lynne Leach Windell Lynne Leach Windell, age 86, of Vienna, VA and formerly of State College, PA, died on October 6, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin "Bud" Windell; loving mother of Christine Windell Andrews (John) and the late Kenneth Lloyd Windell. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cancer Research Institute or Lab Rescue, LRCP. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family via the Money and King Funeral Home website at www.moneyandking.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019