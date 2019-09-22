Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Angelyn Heddleson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

M. Angelyn Heddleson M. Angelyn Heddleson passed away peacefully in State College, PA on September 19, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Mary L. (Parks) Busch and graduated as valedictorian from her high school. On June 11th, 1945, she married Milford Heddleson, with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Susan Heddleson of Plymouth, MN, and Jim and Jill Heddleson of Charlotte, NC; a sister-in-law (Eunice Busch), and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Donald and Raymond (Bob), and a sister Gladys. Employed by the Ohio Department of Highways in Columbus, Ohio for nearly 20 years, she worked as the executive assistant to the Deputy Director of Operations, and later, to the Deputy Director of Location and Design. Moving to State College when Milford transitioned from the Ohio State University to Penn State University in March 1962, she then opted to stay at home and be a homemaker and wife, doing an amazing job of raising her family. Angie enjoyed serving others through several different organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Sight Loss Support Group, the American Red Cross, State College Women's Club and various care centers. She also contributed as a member of the State College Chapter #388 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Attending the Church of Christ from her childhood on, her faith was a cornerstone of her personality. Angie enjoyed working in her flower garden and was an avid reader and loved to learn. She cared deeply for and appreciated her very special neighbors who were all like family to her. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the , or to a .

