M. Ann Yarrish M. Ann Yarrish, 79, of State College, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg. Born October 23, 1939, in Mount Carmel, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred McHenryWolfgang. On April 20, 1963 she married FrancisX.Yarrish, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2007. She is survived by three children, Gregory A. Yarrish of Beltsville, MD, Jeffrey A. Yarrish of State College, Craig A. Yarrish and his wife, Cheryl, of State College; three sisters, Elizabeth Clauser and her husband, George, of Shamokin Dam, CorrieneDeibler and her husband, Paul, of Lancaster, Martha Stayer and her husband, Lewis, of Goose Creek, SC; six grandchildren, Taylor, Amber, Alex, J.C., Austin and Laila; three great-grandchildren, Xavier, Tristan and Greyson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers. Ann was a 1956 graduate of Pottsville High School. Along with her husband, she was the owner of Nittany Dental Lab until his retirement in 1999. She enjoyed boating, especially at Raystown Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 atKoch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. The funeral service will followat 12 p.m.,at thefuneral home, with the Reverend Jeremy Field officiating. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Purple Heart Foundation at https://purpleheartfoundation.org/donate/ or to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2019