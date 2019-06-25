M. Elaine Wiggin June 7, 1923 June 23, 2019 M. Elaine Wiggin, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home at Juniper Village in State College, PA. She was predeceased in death by her son Ron Wiggin, sister Sara Ann Louder and parents Laine A. Louder and Anna May Tomlinson Sieg. Born in Mifflintown, PA, in 1923, Elaine graduated from Mifflintown High School in 1941 and moved to Washington DC to work for the war effort. A favorite memory during this time was delivering flowers to First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who had an office in the same building. After various moves around the country, she returned to Pennsylvania and lived in Bellefonte, where she married her beloved husband, Neil Chambers Wiggin. Her greatest asset was being his helpmate. She would travel with him to trade shows to help him set up his booth for J H. France Refractories in Snow Shoe. She also worked with him performing various jobs when they owned The Centre Democrat. Elaine loved traveling with Neil to many countries. They traveled to China, Iraq, Lebanon, Israel, Scotland, England, Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, where they enjoyed many fascinating experiences. Besides traveling, Elaine liked working on various types of needlepoint until macular degeneration took its toll. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Neil, son Timothy A. Wiggin and wife Barbara of Mechanicsburg, PA; three granddaughters: Rosalyn Walker of Bellefonte, PA, Deborah Wohlstadter of Potomac, MD, and Lisa Miller of Metuchen, NJ; six grandchildren: Connor Walker, Sydney Holderman, Noah Wohlstadter, Rachel Wohlstadter, T.J. Miller and Ally Miller; and five nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1:30 pm, at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with Pastor Terry Daugherty and Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Home Nursing Agency Hospice with checks payable to HNA Foundation and sent to 201 Chestnut Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 25, 2019