M. Evelyn McClenahan March 1, 1931-July 9, 2020 M. Evelyn McClenahan, 89, formerly of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap. Born on March 1, 1931, in her grandparents' home in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late A. Jay & Anna (Corl) Shivery. On December 20, 1947, at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, she married William E. McClenahan, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2014. Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Centre Hall Potter High School. She worked in the food and housing division at Penn State. She retired on December 31, 1991 after 20 years of service. Evelyn was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed bowling and watching sports, especially Penn State football, but nothing compared to watching her grandchildren compete in their own sporting events. Wrestling was her favorite sport and in 2006, she and her husband received the Wrestling Fan Hall of Fame Award. She liked to cook, bake, attend public auctions with her sister Isey, and join her friends and family at the casinos. Evelyn is survived by three sons, Michael A. McClenahan of Milesburg, Robin L. McClenahan and his wife, Liz, of Spring Mills, and Patric W. McClenahan and his wife, Deb, of Centre Hall; six grandchildren, David McClenahan, Angela McClenahan, Molly McClenahan and her husband, Josh Johnson, Megan Baylor and her husband, Brad, Jeremiah McClenahan and his wife, Mindy, and Jonas McClenahan and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Franko; and nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Robinson, Ashton Robinson, Zakkary McClenahan, Jade McClenahan, Gage McClenahan, Liam McClenahan, Karigan McClenahan, Sheamus McClenahan, and Ryan Baylor. Evelyn is also survived by two brothers, Tom Shivery and his companion, Kitty Immel, of Coleville and Jerry Shivery and his wife, Jackie, of Buffalo Run; two sisters, Isabell Keith of Centre Hall and Betty Ishler and her husband, Bob, of Centre Hall; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Rebecka Ann McClenahan and two sisters, Arlene Rogers and Rose Ann Taylor. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11am at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall with Rev. Rebecca Horn officiating. Following CDC guidelines, face coverings are required for Evelyn's services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's memory to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828, the Pennsylvania Association of the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or to the American Red Cross, 135 S. Pugh St., State College, PA 16801. The family wishes to thank all the staff and residents at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap and Medi Home Health & Hospice for their compassion and care with Evelyn. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
