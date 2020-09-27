M. Paul Beaty, Jr. M. Paul Beaty, Jr., 81, of Smithfield Township passed away on September 15, 2020 at LVHN Pocono. He was married for 56 years to the beautiful and loving Linda Gay Herbst Beaty. Paul was born in Philipsburg, PA. He grew up in Osceola Mills and was the son of the late Mahlon Paul Beaty, Sr. and Nellie Burns Beaty. He was a 1956 Philipsburg-Osceola High School graduate. After his honorable naval service Paul received a BS from Indiana State College, now IUP. While at Indiana, Paul was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and he considered his fraternity brothers to be true brothers. Paul received an MLS from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in History from East Stroudsburg University. Paul taught high school at Huntington, PA and junior high in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After graduating from Pitt, Paul was a librarian at the University of Delaware and then at East Stroudsburg University for 29 years. He served as library faculty chairperson for ten years and acting director during the 1992-93 academic year. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain where he loved singing in the church choir. Paul is a Past Master of J. Simpson Africa Lodge No. 628 Free & Accepted Masons of PA located in Bartonsville, Lehigh Consistory and Monroe Royal Arch. In addition to his wife Gay, Paul is survived by, and extremely proud of their daughter Heather Joelle, their son Sean Paul and his wife Heidi and their daughters, Katelyn, Cassidy and Kelsi (Taylor Coates). Kelsi and Taylor's daughters Addiston Rose, whom he adored and Kinsley Olivia whom he never had the pleasure of meeting in person. Paul is also survived by his sister Marcia Beaty Sterba and her husband John, his brother-in-law Ken Herbst and wife Mary Lou, sister-in-law Kathleen Herbst and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will not be a service at this time. Please make any memorial donations in Paul's honor to the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap, AWSOM, the animal shelter in Stroudsburg or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.