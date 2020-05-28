Mabel D. Fisher November 3, 1930 ~ May 27, 2020 Mabel D. Fisher, 89, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mabel was born in Luzerne Co., PA on November 3, 1930 the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Dorothy Lozo Fullmer. She was married to J. William Fisher, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Debra) Fisher of Manchester, Bradley (Melanie) Fisher of Bellefonte; her grandchildren, Sean Fisher, Danny Fisher and Collin Fisher and two great grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fullmer. Mabel was a teacher at the Bellefonte Area Senior High School until her retirement in 1987. She started the first Early Childhood Development in the state of Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Bellefonte, Pa. She loved cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be held at the Zion Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Pastor Diane Kinley officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Union Cemetery, Walker Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to the United Church of Christ, 145 W. Linn St., Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 28, 2020.