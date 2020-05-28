Mabel D. Fisher
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel D. Fisher November 3, 1930 ~ May 27, 2020 Mabel D. Fisher, 89, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mabel was born in Luzerne Co., PA on November 3, 1930 the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Dorothy Lozo Fullmer. She was married to J. William Fisher, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Debra) Fisher of Manchester, Bradley (Melanie) Fisher of Bellefonte; her grandchildren, Sean Fisher, Danny Fisher and Collin Fisher and two great grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fullmer. Mabel was a teacher at the Bellefonte Area Senior High School until her retirement in 1987. She started the first Early Childhood Development in the state of Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Bellefonte, Pa. She loved cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be held at the Zion Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Pastor Diane Kinley officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Union Cemetery, Walker Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to the United Church of Christ, 145 W. Linn St., Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved