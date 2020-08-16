1/1
Mabel Ella Mothersbaugh Addleman
Mabel Ella (Mothersbaugh) Addleman Mabel Ella (Mothersbaugh) Addleman, age 79, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. Mabel struggled with complications of Fibromyalgia and disabling strokes. She was born in Bellefonte, the daughter of Lynn and Dorothy Mothersbaugh of Centre Hall and was raised on their dairy farm. Mabel graduated Penns Valley High school in 1959. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred (Jakie). She is survived by her teenage sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Robert H.; son, Donald C. Addleman(Colleen); daughter, Cindy L. Murphy; daughter, Tammy J. Koleno (Nick); 5 grandchildren, Tryphena Miska (Steve), Curtis Addleman (Sarah), Stephanie Fultz (Jared), Emily Koleno, and Hannah Murphy; 3 great-grandchildren, Adam Miska, Addison Miska, and Olivia Fultz; Siblings Lynn Mothersbaugh, Jr.(Twila), Doris Smeltzer (Thomas), Robert Mothersbaugh (Kathy) Brother-in-law Wayne Addleman (Lisa deceased), Sister-in-law Peggy Kaiser (Ryck) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Through all her physical limitations she never missed a day of Grange Fair, her favorite vacation place. Mabel enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening and rides through the mountains. A private service will be held for immediate family. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice 365. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice 365. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be made at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
