Madelon Pennicke "Maddy" Cattell September 8, 1928February 7, 2019 Madelon Pennicke "Maddy" Cattell, 90, of State College, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born September 8, 1928, in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Irene Pennicke. On January 9, 1954 she married Newton O. Cattell, who preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage. She is survived by three children, Jeffrey Cattell and his wife, Robin, of Lanexa, VA, Gary Cattell and his wife, Karen, of Port Matilda, and Thomas Cattell and his wife, Valerie, of Alabaster, AL; eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Maddy was preceded in death by her daughter and best friend, Katy Cattell and sister Jacqueline Pennicke Coughlin. Maddy graduated from Colby Junior College of New London, New Hampshire. She worked as a secretary for Penn State at the White Building and later with Newton as his partner and secretary for Midwestern University Alliance until they retired. She was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church. Maddy was also active in the Village at Penn State where, in 2003, she and Newton were the first residents to move in. Maddy enjoyed playing golf, sailing and happy hour with friends. She was also an avid fan of Penn State football. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend Thomas Cattell officiating. The family will then proceed to Boalsburg Cemetery for a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801 and Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 119 S Sparks St, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

