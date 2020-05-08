Madelyn Carol Richards
1942 - 2020
Madelyn Carol Richards November 13, 1942 ~ May 6, 2020 Madelyn Carol Richards, 77 of Tyrone, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1942 in Grazierville, the daughter of the late Donavon Ray and Bernice Olive (McClellan) Fleck Sr. On September 18, 1964 in Cumberland, MD she married Christopher C. Richards who preceded her in death on November 18, 1986. Madelyn is survived by two sons: Christopher D. (Jill) and David A. (Joan) Richards; one daughter: Trenda C. (Phil Johnson) Richards; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Lindsey), Krista (Kenny), Katelyn (Andrew), Courtney, Travis (Erin), Valerie (Bryan), Ashley (Luke); eleven great-grandchildren: Malachi, Mason, Lawson, Lanniah and Layton Richards, Lydia, Allison and Lindsay Campbell, Connor and Emma Wertz, and Kylin Hoover; one sister: Andora Grager; and best friends: Dixie Parson and Mary Thompson. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Patricia Hopkins, Reba Grace, Beatrice Jane and Donavon Jr. Madelyn was a 1960 graduate of Tyrone High School and attended Tyrone Alliance Church. She retired from Penn State where she worked in the dining commons, providing food for the PSU football team. Madelyn Loved Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler football and Penn State football loved Madelyn. She also enjoyed her dog sparky. She was a faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord. Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family. Interment will be made at Logan Valley Cemetery in Bellwood, PA. Contributions in Madelyn's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
DONNA QUARANTA
