Magdi M. Mashaly Dr. Magdi M. Mashaly, emeritus professor of poultry science at Penn State University, passed away at his home in Cairo, Egypt on May 14, 2019 at the age of 75. After earning degrees in animal sciences at Cairo University, Dr. Mashaly moved to the United States to continue his education in 1970. He began his tenure at Penn State in 1978 and became a world-renowned poultry immunologist holding numerous research publications. He was an enthusiastic and accomplished professor whose love of teaching extended far beyond the walls of the classroom. While at Penn State, he was instrumental in forming a joint undergraduate program in Animal Sciences between Penn State and Cairo University. Following his retirement from Penn State in 2003, Dr. Mashaly worked for the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research before eventually returning to Egypt in 2013 where he continued his research at Cairo University. Happy Valley was a second home to Dr. Mashaly and he returned frequently following his retirement. Dr. Mashaly is survived by his wife, Aleya of Cairo, and daughter, Gigi (Justin) of Wilmington, NC. Dr. Mashaly is also survived by his brother, Amin (Soheir) of Rome, Italy, brother, Abdelrazek (Nahed) of Cairo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children. He was preceded in death by parents, Mohamed and Galila Mashaly; brother, Mohamed Mashaly; sister, Fathaya Abushady. A funeral service was held in Cairo to honor Dr. Mashaly.

